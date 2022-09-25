Dean, Dave and Andy are back again and this week they are joined by Jim Turano! The guys start this week off by talking about Elton John being given the National Humanities Medal by President Biden. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most starts off this week by talking about how procedures are back to normal now that COVID has calmed down. Then Dr. Most talks about the low number of people who have gotten the new vaccine. Later on, of course Dr. Most answers your questions.

Dustin Erikstrup, Director of Fundraising Events / AIDs run- walk, joins Dean to talk about the upcoming AIDs Run & Walk Chicago coming up next Sunday October 2nd. For more information and to register visit aidsrunwalk.org.