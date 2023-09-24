Dean, Dave, and Andy start off this week by talking about the overuse of cologne and the top 5 cologne.

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about what trigeminal Nueralgia is and how painful it is. Then Dr. Most talks about what vaccines your should get to protect yourself during flu season.

Zach Crean, Singer and Songwriter, joins Dean to talk about his song about his titled “Until Then” which is about his mom’s battle with Trigeminal Nueralgia and to help raise awareness for this disease.

Dean’s A-List interview is with Joey Slotnick, Mitchell Fain, and Anish Jethmalani, Stars from the Lehman Brothers!