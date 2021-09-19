Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 19th, 2021 | Last show of the Summer

The last Sears store in Illinois closed down last week. Dean and the Sunday morning crew start the show by remembering their favorite Sears memories including toughskins, hot cashews, and Christmas catalogs. Dave Schwan delivers this week’s Far Flung Forecast with a big splash.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean every Sunday morning for the 9:30 COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about booster shots, Israel, and flu shots. As always, Dean and Dr. Most wrap up the segment by taking calls and texts.

John Peller, President and CEO of the AIDS Foundation Chicago discusses the foundation’s latest news and the 30th annual AIDS Run & Walk Chicago. The AIDS Foundation supported those living with HIV during the pandemic by providing rent relief

Robert Falls, Goodman Theatre Artistic Director, announced that he will be leaving the theater next summer. Falls joins the show to reminisce on his 35 years of experience at the Goodman Theatre.