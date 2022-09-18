Dean, Dave and Andy start this week off by talking about today being National Cheeseburger day. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about what he thinks of the new Intranasal vaccine for COVID and if we could see it available soon. Then Dr. Most talks about the new BA 4.6 variant that is starting to spread in the U.S. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Dean then shares interview he conducted with Wonder Women herself, Lynda Carter! Dean and Lynda talk about her being awarded 2022 Sor Juana Legacy Award from the The National Museum of Mexican Art and what the award means to her.

Then Debbie Gravitte, Actress and playing lead female role of Golde in Fiddler on the Roof, joins Dean to talk about the production of Fiddler on the Roof now playing at the Lyric Opera and the two talk about the theater scene in Chicago.

Dina Blair, WGN Midday Anchor / Medical Reporter, joins Dean live from London with an update of Queen Elizabeth II funeral.