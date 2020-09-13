Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 13th, 2020 | Dr. Robert Murphy, wildfires, and fall foods

Doctor Robert Murphy is a professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Murphy joins Dean to talk about the latest COVID-19 news including the start of the NFL season, the latest vaccine update, and the return to school for students. Plus, Dr. Murphy takes time to answers listener calls and texts. (9:10)

John Peller, President and CEO of the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, talks about the upcoming Aids Run and Walk event in Chicago. The yearly event has raised $5.5 Million since 2001 to help battle the HIV epidemic. Peller discusses this year’s event, the logistics, and how it will operate differently during the Coronavirus. (37:45)

Vicki Quade, creator of the comedy hit Late Nite Catechism, joins this week’s theater segment. Quade discusses how she is continuing to help raise money for nuns through virtual streaming performances. You can purchase tickets for $20 at Nuns4Fun.com and can watch the performance at any time. (54:56)

WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik gives the latest updates on Tropical Storm Sally and the wildfires that the west has been battling during their “extreme drought.” (1:12:50)

What are your favorite fall foods? Dean talks with callers about their favorite autumn meals and addresses the controversy surrounding the ‘Pumpkin Mac N’ Cheese’ he cooked up on WGN-TV. (1:41:57)