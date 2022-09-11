Dean, Dave and Andy start this week off by talking about 9/11, where they were and what they remember from that day.

Dean shares an interview he conducted with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to talk about their docuseries they are a part of called “Gutsy” and the inspiration behind it.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about the effectiveness of the new COVID vaccine and who is eligible for it. Then Dr. Most talks about how we are starting to get into flu season and how you can stay healthy. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Jim Corti, Artistic Director, Paramount Theatre, joins Dean to talk about the shows they have coming up at the Paramount Theatre.

Naima Alakham, Actor, and she is portraying Effie in Dreamgirls, joins Dean to talk about the play, her role and how she is liking acting in Chicago.

Next up, Greece’s Prince Nikolaos joins Dean to talk about his photography exhibit that is at the Chicago’s National Hellenic Museum through the end of the year.