Dean, Dave, and Andy start off this week by playing audio from Dean’s 1st show on WGN 29 years ago. Then with 9/11 this week Dean shares audio from Carol Marin talking about her experience on that day.

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about the new vaccine and why he recommends getting it. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Dean goes into the archives for this week’s A-List interviews with Big Fat Greek Wedding Stars Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Andrea Martin and Joey Fatone!

John Peller, President and CEO of the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, joins Dean to talk about the upcoming Run/Walk on September 30th. For more information visit www.aidschicago.org/page/events.