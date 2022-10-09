Dean is back this week! Dean and Dave welcome in Jordan Bernfield to the show this week! Then it is time for Dave’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dean and Dr. Most talk about marathon and running health and recovery tips. Then Dr. Most gives an update on some sub variants of COVID that are starting to rise. Later on, of course Dr. Most answers your questions.

The Dean does a tribute to honor the life of Comedian Judy Tenuta who passed away at the age of at the age of 72 this week.

Dean’s A-List interview this week was with actress Jaime Lee Curtis, to talk about the new Halloween Ends movie that is coming out this week.