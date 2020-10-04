Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 4th, 2020 | President Trump’s treatment, Ray Cortopassi, and more…

Stuck in a rut? Of all things, Dean and the Sunday Morning crew talk deer ruts to start the show off today. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from a National Park that celebrates a special anniversary.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news including the White House outbreak, the treatment of President Trump, and vaccine updates. Plus, Dr. Most answers calls and texts from listeners about the virus. (18:27)

Jorge Silva is the managing director The Neo-Futurist Theater. Silva joins the Sunday morning show to talk about the new production, 45 Plays for America’s First Ladies. “From Martha to Melania,” the production covers the triumphs and tragedies of America’s first ladies. (1:04:14)

Ray Cortopassi is taking over the co-anchor position for WGN-TV evening news. Cortopassi talks with Dean about joining the WGN-TV team and how he has looked at WGN as a possibility for a long time. Cortopassi will co-anchor WGN-TV’s 5, 6, 9, and 10pm news with Micah Materre starting tomorrow, Monday, October 5th. (1:16:55)