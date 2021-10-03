Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 3rd, 2021 | Dean finds out he’s married to Gilda Radner!

Disney World is 50 years old! Dean, Andy and Dave all remember their very different experiences at the famous theme park. Plus, Dean finds out he’s married to Gilda Radner! Dave Schwan wraps up the opening segment with his Far Flung Forecast from Gainesville, Florida.

This week’s 9:30 Sunday morning COVID-19 segment features Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most says he has “local optimism” for COVID cases and says vaccinations numbers are up. Dean asks Dr. Most about the details on Merck’s new COVID-19 pills. Dr. Most answers calls and questions from listeners.

This Week in Theater: Frank Ferrante joins Dean in studio to talk about his role as “The Caesar” in Teatro ZinZanni. Plus, Ferrante talks about his long running “An Evening With Groucho” production that pays tribute to Groucho Marx. Visit ZinZanni.com to purchase tickets for both of Ferrante’s shows.