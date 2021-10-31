Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 31st, 2021 | Halloween Sunday

On this Halloween edition of the Sunday show, Dean and the crew start off talking about their favorite Halloween candy and trick-or-treating memories. Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Morton, Illinois, the “Pumpkin Capital of the World.” Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, talks about breakthrough COVID cases, and answers calls from listeners.

Dean, Schwanny and Andy preview this year’s live Treetime show on November 14th and remember historic Treetime moments. Visit wgnradio.com/events for more info on the annual Treetime remote. Plus, new times and new stories, Larry Potash talks about his upcoming season of ‘Backstory with Larry Potash‘ on WGN-TV.

Sara Shepard is starring in ‘Beautiful – The Carole King Musical‘ at the CIBC Theatre. Shepard talks about the excitement of getting back on stage after COVID shut theater doors for months. Dean plays Shepard’s’ version of “You’ve Got A Friend” from when she performed on the WGN-TV midday news.