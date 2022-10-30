Dean, Dave, and Andy are back together this week. Dean shares more details about Treetime show happening in 2 weeks! Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most talks about the rise of COVID cases in Europe and when we could see it here. Then Dr. Most talks about the low vaccine numbers and why it is important to go get the shot. To wrap up Dr. Most and Dean spend some time talking about breast cancer in honor of breast cancer awareness month. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Gina Tuzi Manrique, from Twin Anchors, joins Dean to talk about Twin Anchors history and 90th anniversary celebration!

Steve Sacks, co-owner of The New IO Theater, joins Dean to talk about the reopening of the of the IO Theater this Thursday, November 3rd after being closed fro 2 years.

Ray Cortopassi, WGN-TV News Anchor, joins Dean to talk about SunriseWALKS event today and explain what the Walk is benefiting. For more information, visit jccchicago.org