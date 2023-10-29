Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about the shocking death of Matthew Perry last night at the age of 54 and continue to honor his life throughout the show.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about the effect heavy drug use has on the body. Then Dr. Most gives a quick COVID update and answers your questions.

Alastair Morley Jaques, Edgar Allen Poe Actor, joins Dean to talk what drew him to Poe and what it is like playing him for many years.

Neena Arndt, Director for the play “Lightning Strike” at the Goodman Theatre talks about the Nationwide event they are joining called Enough Plays to End Gun Violence.