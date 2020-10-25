Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 25th, 2020 | Changing the theme song, COVID-19 and trick-or-treating, and more…

Dean Richards and the morning crew reminisce about their time on the Sunday Morning Show and discuss the idea of picking a different opening theme song. Do you think Dean should switch things up or leave it alone?

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most also talks about the Halloween and the upcoming Holiday season. He says it’s much safer to celebrate alone and minimize large gatherings so it’s best to gather around the table virtually. Doc Most also advises against the traditional method of trick-or-treating, and instead finding alternatives such as trunk-or-treat. (18:42)

Do you care about who celebrities endorse during political campaigns? Virtual TV Reunions are on the rise and a majority have been to back political parties/candidates, including Mike Love and the Beach Boys, the casts of Seinfield & Happy Days, and many more are set to hold virtual reunions with the same focus. Listeners chime in and share their thoughts as to whether any of this matters to them. (48:22)

Dean’s latest A-list interview comes from ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ creator Phil Rosenthal as he talks about season 4 of his show, Somebody Feed Phil, available on Netflix October 30th! Phil also discusses an Everybody Loves Raymond table read to benefit the International Myeloma Foundation. (1:16:37)