Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 24th, 2021 | Love is in the air

On this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning, Dean shares stories from his trip to Las Vegas where he saw Lady Gaga’s jazz and standards residency show. Plus, producer Ryan gets engaged making for a lovely Far Flung Forecast from Dave Schwan. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, talks booster shots and vaccinations for children.

Actress Cassie Beck joins this week’s theater segment to talk about Heidi Schreck’s What The Constitution Means to Me, the Tony Award-nominated Pulitzer Prize finalist play. Beck is starring in a production of the play at the Broadway Playhouse. The show runs from October 26th through November 7th. Dean wraps the show up with his A-List interviews with ‘Dune’ actor Timothée Chalamet and director Denis Villeneuve.