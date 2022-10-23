Dean, Dave, and Jordan Bernfield are the crew for this week’s show and of course Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dean talks about him getting COVID this past week and Dr. Most shares the proper protocol with listeners. Then Dr. Most shares the latest COVID news from the week and how to be safe during Halloween. Later on, Dr. Most answers your questions.

L. Walter Stearns, Director of Clue at Mercury Theater Chicago, joins Dean to talk about the show and some of the fun events they have before and after the show. “Clue” is now playing through January 1st. For tickets visit mercurytheaterchicago.com/clue.

Daryl Brooks, Director of The Season of Healing and Joy at the Black Ensemble Theater, joins Dean to talk about the inspiration behind “The Season of Healing and Joy” and how they incorporate blues into the play. For tickets visit blackensembletheater.org

Actor, Comedian, and Director Frank Ferrante joins Dean to talk about his one-man comedy show “An Evening With Groucho” this Tuesday, October 26th Spiegeltent ZaZou, located on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel.

Next up, Dean shares interviews he conducted with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier, to talk about their new movie “Ticket to Paradise”.