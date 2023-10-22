Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about Halloween candy and their favorites.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about how to have a healthy and safe Halloween. Then Dr. Most gives a quick COVID update and answers your questions.

Dean’s A-list interview this week is with Director Martin Scorsese!

Christine Palumbo, Registered Dietitian, joins Dean to talk about Breast Cancer Awareness and to share the best foods to fight cancer.