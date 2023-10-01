Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

The Crew starts off this week by talking about Taylor Swift being at the Bears game last week.

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by telling listeners that it is ok to go get your COVID Vaccine and flu shots at the same time. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

U.S. Congressman Mike Quigley (D-IL5) joins Deans to talk about why he voted no on the Government spending bill.

Dean’s A-list interview is with Broadway star Mandy Patinkin!

Peter Blair, Marriott Theater Executive Producer, joins Dean to talk about their upcoming season!