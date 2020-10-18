Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 18th, 2020 | Halloween memories, A-list interviews, and more…

Dean Richards and the morning crew nerd out about old tape machines after producer Ryan bought a “new” reel to reel tape machine.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most also talks about the lack of social distancing. He says poor social distancing will extremely hurt the economy and prolong the virus. (19:37)

What are you favorite Halloween candy and memories? Dean talks with listeners about their childhood Halloween memories and when they would run the streets in search of the biggest and best candy bars. (38:09)

Greg Evans, Deadline Hollywood’s Broadway Editor and Critic, breaks down this year’s Tony nominations and gives his reviews on the shows up for an award. Robert Falls, the Goodman Theatre’s Artistic Director, talks about a rare streaming of Brian Dennehy’s performance in Death of A Salesman. The Showtime captured performance hasn’t been viewed since 2000 and will be streaming for free from October 21st-25th at GoodmanTheatre.org/salesman. (58:48)

Author Tim England joins the show to talk about his new book, John Lennon: 1980 Playlist. The book takes a glance into John Lennon’s life and the years leading up to his death. In the book, England also writes about the music that Lennon was listening to in his final year. Lennon would have turned 80 on October 9th. (1:18:56)

Dean’s latest A-list interviews come from the stars of Disney Plus’ ‘Clouds.’ Fin Argus and Neve Campbell sat down with Dean to talk about the inspiring movie and Argus’ Des Plaines roots. Then, in back-to-back A-list interviews, Dean chats with Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh about their new film, ‘Honest Thief.’ (1:43:27)

On this week’s Food Time show Dean shares his favorite recipes from his WGN-TV segment, Dean Cooks. October is National Seafood Month, to celebrate Dean talks about Greek shrimp bowl. (2:12:42)