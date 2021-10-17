Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 17th, 2021 | Jon Hansen fills in

This week on Dean Richards Sunday Morning, Jon Hansen fills in. Jon, joined by Dave Schwan and Andy Masur for the world-renowned Far-Flung Forecast, also on the show Jon is joined by Sinhue Mendoza of the Chicago Architecture Center, as well as Mimi Plauche and Vivian Teng of the Chicago International Film Festival, and finally, a great segment called ‘Stump The Schwan’.
