Dean, Dave and Andy are all back together this week. Dean and Dave congratulate Andy on getting married last weekend! Then it is time for Dave’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dean and Dr. Most start off this week talking about the COIVD Booster getting approved for kids as young as 5. Then Dr. Most talks about the low number of people getting the booster in Illinois and why it is important to get it. We are getting into flu so Dr. Most explains how to stay healthy during this season. Later on, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza, Actors from Chicago Shakespeare Theatre production of The Notebook, join Dean to talk about their roles in the play and the play itself.

The Dean shares interviews he conducted with actors Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, and Aldis Hodge, about their new movie, Black Adam.