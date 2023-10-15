Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Dean, Dave, and Andy are back together this week! The crew starts this week off talking about the upcoming live show at TreeTime!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about the combo flu and COVID shot that could be coming out next year. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Tom Mockaitis, Professor of History at DePaul University, joins Dean to talk about what is going on with Israel and talks about what could happen in the future.

Dean’s A-List interview is with Actor James Monroe Iglehart and Prodcuer Vanessa Williams from “A Wonderful World” now playing at the Cadillac Theater!