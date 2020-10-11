Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 11th, 2020 | Slash on Eddie Van Halen, seafood month and more…

On what should have been Chicago Marathon Sunday, Dean recalls his secret route to the WGN studios to avoid the chaos and reviews his plans for his “cakewalk” event. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Hackensack, New Jersey with an out of this world twist.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most also talks about the Northwestern SCAN study that found a shocking rate of Chicagoans have the coronavirus antibodies. (17:39)

Greg Evans is Deadline Hollywood’s Broadway Editor and Critic who joins the show to talk about an all-start lineup that is participating in a virtual Broadway play series. The series that features names like Matthew Broderick and Morgan Freeman will raise funds for The Actor’s Fund. (42:44)

October is National Seafood Month. To celebrate, Chef Carlos Garza from Chicago’s Carnivale talks about the precautions the restaurant is taking during COVID and their seafood menu options. Learn from chef Garza how you can dine safely at Carnivale or how you can make easy seafood dishes at home. (51:16)

Slash came to Elk Grove Village this past week to debut a new Guns and Roses pinball machine. Dean talked with Slash about his love for pinball, his time during COVID-19, and his memories of Eddie Van Halen. (1:07:50)