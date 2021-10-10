Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 10th, 2021 | Marathon Sunday

Ahh Marathon Sunday…Dean’s least favorite Sunday for trying to navigate his way to the WGN Radio studios. Thankfully for Dean he’ll be broadcasting at the WGN-TV studios, far from the marathon commotion. Dave Schwan wraps up the opening segment with his legendary Far Flung Forecast from Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

This week’s 9:30 Sunday morning COVID-19 segment features Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most starts by talking about the health of marathon runners and what runners experience during and after their 26.2 mile race. Dr. Most discusses boosters, side effects of shots, and the cautious decline of COVID numbers.

This week’s A-List interviews include Daniel Craig and Rami Malek to talk about ‘No Time To Die.’ Craig and Dean reminisce on old Chicago memories while Malek talks about his unique role as a villain.

Dean shares his interview with supermodel Cindy Crawford as she recreates her iconic Pepsi commercial almost 30 years later.

Director Rebecca Halperin talks about her Charlie Trotter documentary, ‘The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter.’ The documentary covers the chef’s famous but controversial career as a Michelin star chef in Chicago.