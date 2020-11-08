Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | November 8th, 2020 | Annual Treetime special, President-elect Joe Biden and more…

It’s the annual Treetime Christmas Creations show! Due to the Coronavirus, the show is not at Treetime in Lake Barrington. Instead, Dean Richards, Elton Jim Turano, Dave Schwan and Andy Masur deliver all of their regular shenanigans from the WGN Radio studios. The Canterbury Carollers even add some “normalcy” to the annual show with special live performance.

To break down the news of President-elect Joe Biden, Dean speaks with a number of political reporters throughout the show. Featured guests include Dean Reynolds, News Nation’s National Political Correspondent, Rick Pearson, Chicago Tribune’s Chief Political Reporter, Alexandra Limon, Nexstar’s Washington Correspondent live from Wilmington, and more.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Office at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins the show for the weekly coronavirus update. Dr. Most talks about what President-elect Joe Biden should do in office to tackle the virus, but says the country cannot wait until January 20th to take action.

Laurie and Joe Kane are the owners of Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington. Both join Dean to talk about the precautions they are taking to keep customers safe as they shop at Treetime to keep their homes festive. Cassie Nicholas, Treetime’s Showroom Designer and Buyer, also reveals her tip’s for decorating your home properly for the holidays.

Dean remembers Treetime in 2015 when his Mom, Anne, made the trip to Lake Barrington to share her famous Greek yogurt recipe with WGN listeners.

This week’s Food Time segment is a special one! The Sunday morning team members each share one of their favorite recipes. Dave Schwan covers seafood, Andy Masur tackles a gooey casserole, Elton Jim shares a scrumptious dessert, and Dean and Producer Ryan highlight their Crock Pot favorites.

That and more on this year’s special Treetime broadcast!