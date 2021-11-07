Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | November 7th, 2021 | One week from our live Treetime broadcast!

Dean and the crew start off the show by previewing next week’s remote show at Treetime in Lake Barrington. Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Missoula, Montana. Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, talks about adults receiving their COVID-19 booster shots and kids finally being able to receive their first dose of the vaccine. As always, Dr. Most answers calls and questions from listeners.

Actor and Emmy Award-winner David Strathairn, best known for his work in ‘Good Night and Good Luck,’ ‘Lincoln,’ and ‘Nomadland,’ is coming to the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Strathairn is starring in Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karksi, the story of World War II hero Jan Karski.

Dean wraps the show up with an A-List interview featuring Tom Hanks talking about his new Apple TV+ movie ‘Finch.’