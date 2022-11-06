Dean, Dave, and Andy talk about changing their clocks back and Dean talks about how he misses manually changing back the clocks.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most talks about how to identify Respiratory syncytial virus (RVS) and what to do if you get it. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

John Jesensky, Conductor for the Godfather at the Auditorium, joins Dean talk about having a live orchestra for the showing of the Godfather.

Then to wrap up the show Dean honors the life of Roger Triemstra, who past away this week. Dean shares audio from last April when he and Spike O’Dell wished Roger a happy birthday.