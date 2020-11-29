Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | November 29th, 2020 | Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Dr. Kevin Most, and more…

This week’s show starts out by remembering the WGN-TV classics like Bozo, Gar and Ray, Suzy Snowflake, and Hardrock, Coco and Joe. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Montgomery, Alabama.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning every week at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week Dr. Most talks about the repercussions we might see as a result of Thanksgiving gatherings, and breaks down the different statistics that are provided when reporting COVID-19 numbers.

Even without in-person productions, the Goodman Theatre was determined to still deliver a Christmas classic production. Director Jessica Thebis talks about the Goodman Theatre’s audio only version of A Christmas Carol. Thebis says the production takes on the “spirit of old time radio” and that it’s a great opportunity for listeners to use their imaginations.

Dean sat down with the Backstreet Boy’s Nick Carter to talk about how he’s been staying busy during the pandemic. Carter hints to a possible solo project and more music from Backstreet Boys. Carter also talks about his work with the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and remembers an unforgettable performance on the WGN-TV

Dean shares his favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes, including the best all-in-one Thanksgiving dinner sandwich. Plus, Dean takes calls from listeners to hear their favorite post-Thanksgiving meals.