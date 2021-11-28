Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | November 28th, 2021 | Remembering Stephen Sondheim

On this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning, Dean looks back at his 2015 conversation with Stephen Sondheim, shares his new Thanksgiving leftover recipe, and talks with actor Ronnie Marmo of ‘I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce’ at the Venus Cabaret Theater. Plus, Dr. Kevin Most answers your COVID-19 questions and discusses the new Omicron variant.
