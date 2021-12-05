Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | November 28th, 2021 | Mini show edition

On this mini edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning, Dean attempts to fit all the regular content of a four hour show into 45 minutes. Dean’s condensed Food Time features a recipe for Chanukah Latkes and Mariah Carey talks about her Christmas success as the “Queen of Christmas” in his A-list interview. Dave Schwan still has time to deliver a speedy Far Flung Forecast from Gridley, California and Dr. Robert Murphy talks about the latest Omicron news.
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter