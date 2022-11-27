Dean, Dave, and Andy are joined by Elton Jim Turano who gives recap of Elton John’s final concerts in LA last weekend.

Dr. Robert Murphy, professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean to talk flu season coming earlier this year and in addition to COVID leading to more people getting sick. Then of course, Dr. Murphy answers listener questions.

Later on, Dean is joined by Michael Mahler, Dara Cameron, Brandon Dahlquist , and Audrey Billings, members of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: LIVE IN CHICAGO’. Dean and the cast talk about their careers, the play and share a scene with Dean on the radio.