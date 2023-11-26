Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning

Dean, Dave and Andy start off this week’s show with a round table conversation about a couple of different topics, including winter prep, Justin Fields’ role with the Bears, and Dave’s ‘Far Flung Forecast’.

Then, Dean is joined by WGN-TV Weather Producer Bill Snyder to discuss the recent snowfall, and what kind of weather we can expect to see in and around the Chicagoland area during this holiday season.

After that, A Christmas Carol Director Jessica Thebus joins the show to discuss the show, which has been running at the Goodman Theatre for the last 36 years. It will be performed through December 31st in Goodman’s Albert Theatre.

Next, Dean has a conversation with Actor and Director Rob Reiner about his podcast, Who Killed JFK? Following this, Dean closes things off by having a discussion with Actress Hannah Waddingham, who is known for performance as Rebecca Welton in the comedy series Ted Lasso, about her new Christmas special, Home For Christmas.