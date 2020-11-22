Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | November 22nd, 2020 | Butter Ball Turkey Talk- Line, A-list Interviews and more…

Dean and the crew open the show feeling extra festive before remembering an important Anniversary in America. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Newport, New Hampshire.

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins the show to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most talks about the success of the single-dose medication, Regeneron. He says the medication works the best on newly diagnosed patients, opposed to those who are already extremely ill. Plus, Dr. Most answers questions about family gatherings at Thanksgiving.

‘This Week in Theater’ features two Chicago theater stories. First, Stephen Alltop, Apollo Chorus’ Music Director and Conductor, chats with Dean about the Apollo Chorus of Chicago’s upcoming virtual show, “Glory: Music for Our World Virtual Concert.” Then, Matt Woodburn, owner of the Chop Shop, talks about an emergency relief fund for Chicago music industry employees.

Dean spoke with Ron Howard, Amy Adams and Glenn Close about their new film, Hillbilly Elegy. Adams and Close talked about Howard’s ability to help them reach their best performances and the supportive environment that follows the veteran director. Howard spoke to the film’s universal story and theme that every family will be able to relate to. AND, of course, Dean asks Howard about his days on ‘Happy Days’ and ‘The Andy Griffith Show.’

Butterball Turkey Talk Line Supervisor Bill Nolan answers all of your questions about preparing, cooking and eating your bird this Thanksgiving. Nolan joined last week’s show as well, checkout last week’s segment for more tips.