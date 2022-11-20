Dean and Dave fill Andy in on what he missed last week at Treetime and recap the show. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. This week Dr. Most talks about how to stay safe when traveling for Thanksgiving. Then Dr. Most talks about shares tips on how to eat healthy and reminds you to use portion control when you eat. Then of course, Dr. Most answers listener questions.

Mary Alice Coffey, Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Supervisor, joins Dean to help get you ready for Thanksgiving! Dean and Mary Alice talk about how to prepare your turkey, how to cook it and more! And later on, Mary Alice takes listener questions.