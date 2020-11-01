Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | November 1st, 2020 | Sean Connery, Illinois State Board of Elections, Fresh Midwest

Dean Richards and the Sunday Morning crew open up the show by remembering Sean Connery who died on Saturday at 90 years old. Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins the show to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most talks about the difference between restaurants and essential services. He says restaurants could be safer than stores and breaks down the specifics. Plus, Dr. Most answers questions about family gatherings at Thanksgiving. (20:34)

Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections, joins Dean Richards to answer questions about mail-in, early and in-person voting for the 2020 election. To track your vote, visit the Suburban Cook County residents tracker or the Cook County residents tracker. (36:47)

Sean Connery died on Saturday at 90 years old. Dean recalls his 2003 interview with Connery when he was interviewing him about his last movie, ‘The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.’ (1:05:00)

Patrick Fitzgerald, Fresh Midwest’s creator and CEO, covers this week’s Food Time segment. Fitzgerald talks about how Fresh Midwest delivers the freshest food in the safest way. Visit FreshMidwest.com to learn more about their safer alternative to in-store shopping. (1:18:59)