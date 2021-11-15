Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | November 14th, 2021 | Live at Treetime Christmas Creations!

Dean Richards’ annual live show at Treetime Christmas Creations is back! Dean, Dave, Andy, and Elton Jim all took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd in Lake Barrington to perform new and regular segments. Dave delivered a Far Flung Forecast fit for the occasion and remembered the time Dean shot an apple off his head at a previous Treetime.

Dr. Kevin Most made a live in-person appearance to talk about COVID vaccinations and the latest infection numbers. WGN listeners in attendance were even able to ask Dr. Most a few of their COVID questions. A-Listers Melissa Gilbert and Dan Butler joined Dean to talk about their upcoming comedy production “When Harry Met Rehab.”

The crew reenacted a scene from ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ and honored National Pickle Day by taste testing five pickles in the new “Know Your Pickle” segment. Dean also interviewed Treetime owners Joe and Laurie Kane throughout the show to ask about their hottest trees, trends and deals.