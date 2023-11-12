Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning

Dean starts this week off by showing off his new jingles for Dave and Andy.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by giving a quick COVID update. Then Dr. Most talks about what foods you should try eat during Thanksgiving to stay healthy.

Writer Kelly Cervantes joins Dean to talk about her new book “Normal Broken” which is lending a hand and a companion to people going through grief. You can buy the book at normalbroken.com.

Dean’s A-list interviews are with Jasmine Amy Rogers, actress and David Foster, composer from Boop! The Betty Boop Musical!

Robert Zajdell, The Victory Auto Wreckers Guy, joins Dean to talk about the shop closing and his role in the famous Victory Auto Wreckers was shot.