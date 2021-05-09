Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning |May 9th, 2021 | Happy Mother’s Day

This week’s Sunday show starts off with fond mother memories, “Penny’s from Heaven,” and a Far Flung Forecast with Dave Schwan.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most reflects on the past year and how far we’ve come with COVID before talking calls and texts from listeners.

Jeff Haydon, President and CEO of Ravinia, talks about the details of the upcoming concert season under COVID restrictions. Haydon gives an idea of what festival-goers can expect when they catch a show this summer at the oldest outdoor music festival in the United States.

Erin Harkey, First Deputy Commissioner, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, talks details about the reopening of some of Chicago’s most iconic and loved events and spaces.

This week’s Food Time features listeners who call in to give their favorite meals that were cooked by their moms.