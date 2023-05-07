Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about Dean’s crazy travel schedule from this last week. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about COVID Emergency Authorization Ending May 11 and what you need to know before it ends. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Carol Marin, Veteran Journalist, joins Dean to honor the life of the great Newton Minow, who passed away this weekend at the age of 97.

Omi Lichtenstein, Roxy Salzman, and Levi Merlo, the Young Stars in the Paramount’s School of Rock, join Dean to talk about their roles in the play, how the audition process was, and more! For more information visit paramountaurora.com.

This week’s A-List interviews are with Sebastian Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, and Kim Cattrall!