Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 3rd, 2020 | Mother’s Day, White House in quarantine, Little Richard, and more…

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital and joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news. Dr. Most talks about the White House quarantine, politicians who don’t wear masks, and the importance of face masks. (17:41)

‘This Week in Theater’ features Aaron Aptaker, the Director of Audience Experience at the Steppenwolf Theatre. Aptaker helped create The Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund, a “League of Chicago Theatres initiative that directly assists theatre workers who have lost work as a result of COVID-19 and are facing financial uncertainty.” Visit steppenwolf.org or creativeswhocare.org to donate or purchase their new t-shirt design. 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Workers Relief Fund. (55:08)

In honor of Mother’s Day, Dean features a throwback clip of his mom, Anne, at Treetime in Lake Barrington from 2015. The segment remembers Anne’s classic Greek yogurt recipe, and her memories of a young Dean. (1:23:32)

Dr. Robert Murphy is the Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Three members of the White House coronavirus task force have entered quarantine after possibly being in contact. Dr. Murphy discusses the White House coronavirus task force and gives his thoughts on their response to the virus. Dr. Murphy also answers listener’s questions. (1:34:17)

Todd Rubin joins the Food Time show to talk about his “Quarantine Meals!!! In Quarantine? Show us your meals!” Facebook Group. Rubin is the owner of Leader Bar on Irving Park Road in Chicago. Rubin created the Facebook group to allow followers to post their quarantine meals they are cooking up at home. Rubin says that plans are in the works to create a quarantine cookbook based off the recipes on the Facebook page. (2:16:58)

That and more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!