Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 3rd, 2020 | Dennis DeYoung, Reno 911’s Tom Lennon, and more…

Styx singer Dennis DeYoung joins the show via phone to talk about his time during quarantine and what he’s been doing to stay busy. DeYoung has been releasing at home recordings of him playing songs like “Show Me the Way” and “The Best of Times”. DeYoung talks about how surprised he was by the reaction he received . DeYoung also talks about his success and how he hopes to use it for good. (20:03)

On the February 9th edition of ‘This Week in Theater’, back when in-studio performances were possible, Nancy Hays was featured to promote her Judy and Liza—Once in a Lifetime show at The Greenhouse Theater Center. This week welcomed Nancy back to the show to highlight her performance of “Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy”. Listen below to hear what Nancy is up to during the stay at home order and reminisce on her performance. (1:04:05)

Does alcohol consumption? Should you go to the hospital for non-coronavirus needs? Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital and joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news. (1:20:00)

Tom Lennon plays Lieutenant Jim Dangle on the Comedy Central series ‘Reno 911!.’ The comedy TV show you know from Comedy Central is making a return, but this time to Quibi. Quibi is the new short-form mobile video platform that features Lennon also talks about his up-and-coming acting gigs that includes local Chicago favorites. Also, check out Lennon’s children’s book “Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles“. (1:42:33)

Epicurious has a new feature on their app that allows you to search recipes you can make with the ingredients you have on hand. David Tamarkin is the editor at Epicurious and he joins the show to discuss various recipes, the logistics of the app, and why he decided to create the feature. (2:06:24)

Phil Vettel joins Dean Richards to give his recommendations of the best Mother’s Day takeout meals. Listen to Vettel’s suggestions and give your mom the socially distanced Mother’s Day experience she deserves. Vettel also talks about the economic standing of restaurants, how they are weighing their options, and how restaurant life will look after the quarantine. (2:13:42)