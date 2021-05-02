Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning |May 2nd, 2021 | Buona Beef taste test

Dean starts the show by sharing fond memories of Olympia Dukakis and her performance of ‘Moonstruck.’ Dean also takes a listen back to his 2008 interview with Dukakis later in the show. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Columbus, Mississippi.

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, talks about the rise of COVID-19 cases in India. Dr. Murphy also discusses where we are in the vaccination process and answers listener questions.

Tom Pearl, Director of Production at Steppenwolf Theatre, talks about the new productions and big changes that are happening at the iconic Chicago Theater.

Dean shares his A-List interviews with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell to talk about their new film ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.’

Dean and the crew try the new Buona Beef plant-based Italian beef and rate the vegan version of the classic sandwich. Plus, Dean talks with Buona Beef co-founder and Director of Operations Don Buonavolanto.

Naomi Waxman, reporter at Eater Chicago, gives her recommendations for where to dine or takeout on Mother’s Day in Chicago.