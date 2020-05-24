Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 24th, 2020 | Dr. Kevin Most, Jim Fizzell, grill master Matt Moore

Dean’s back at the WGN Radio studios and Dave Schwan and Andy Masur couldn’t be happier!

Dean kicks off the show highlighting the conversation he had with Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas on WGN-TV. The couple talk about their new book What Makes a Marriage Last. The book is a collection of conversations with famous couples about their marriages and what they’ve done to make them last. (4:36)

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital and joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most also talks about his concerns for a second wave of the virus and what he thinks about the churches that are deciding to defy orders and continue with services. (21:51)

Last night, lawmakers in Springfield convened late into the night. Rick Pearson jumps on the show to cover everything that was passed last night including the approval for Chicago casinos and “booze to go” for Illinois restaurants. (50:27)

“This Week in Theater” welcomes Jordan Jansen who played the Beast in Paramount Theatre’s “Beauty and the Beast”. Jansen discusses life as an actor in the pandemic and what he has been doing to stay busy. (1:00:00)

Chicago Music Cares is a nonprofit that is looking to bring the music community together to support others in times of need. Chicago Music Cares is launching a live stream event on May 30th that will highlight the talents of musicians all across Chicago. The event will feature 40+ performances of and the proceeds will go to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. To watch the stream visit their Facebook page at 7:00pm on Saturday, May 30th. (1:10:13)

You know Jim Fizzell as the consulting horticulturalist and the longtime WGN Radio contributor with Orion Samuelson. From the boxelders tree to plants that pray, Fizzell takes on the loaded phone lines to answer all of your gardening questions. Listen below to get up-to-date on this season’s weather and all the tips Fizzell has for you. (1:30:44)

This week’s Food Time segment features grilling expert Matt Moore. Moore is a grill master, chef and author of Serial Griller: Grillmaster Secrets for Flame Cooked Perfection. Moore talks about a few of the recipes in his new book and what sets his grilling book separate from the others. Moore answers calls and talks about grilling tips you should know as we head into summer. (2:08:55)