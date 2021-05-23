Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 23rd, 2021 | Grilling tips, theater in Chicago and more

Dean and the crew start the show by talking about the ‘Friends’ reunion that premiers on HBO Max this Thursday. Plus, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Modesto, California.

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins the Sunday morning show to talk about the latest COVID-19 news. Dr. Most says he feels comfortable with fully-vaccinated individuals getting outside, traveling, and doing more pre-COVID activities. Dr. Most also takes time to answer calls from listeners.

Dr. Lester Fisher became a household name in Chicago after he was featured on various WGN programs like “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” Dr. Fisher served as Lincoln Park Zoo’s first veterinarian and later director from 1962-1992. Dean spoke with Dr. Fisher, who recently turned 100, at Lincoln Park Zoo last week.

Eileen LaClario, Vice President of Broadway in Chicago, talks about the return of theater in Chicago and the biggest updates on Broadway.

From rubs to sauces to the 3-2-1 rib grilling method, Weber Grill master Dustin Green has all the tips and tricks for cooking ribs and pizzas on the grill.