Dean and crew start the show off this week by talking about White Castle’s 1921 Slider for their 100th Anniversary. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s world-famous far-flung forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about Chicago expecting to reach high level of COVID soon and tells you how to stay safe. Later on Dr. Most explains what is going on with Monkeypox and takes listener questions.

Next up Dean talks about 4 members of the Saturday Night Live signing off for the final time, and then asks listeners who their favorite SNL Character is.

Richard Thomas, Actor, who is playing Atticus Finch in “To Kill A Mockingbird” now playing at the Nederlander Theatre through May 29th joins Dean on the show. Richard and Dean talk about the relevance “To Kill A Mockingbird” has today and Richard’s experience playing Atticus Finch.

Kareen Bandealy, Lookinglass Ensemble member and a Artistic Producer of New Work, joins Dean to talk about “Lookinglass Alice” that is a fun show for all ages now playing through July 31st.

Lisa Hilgenberg, horticulturist in the Regenstein Fruit & Vegetable Garden at the Chicago Botanic Garden, joins Dean to talk about spring gardening tips and answer listener questions!

Next up, Downton Abbey Stars Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, join Dean to talk about the new movie out in theatres now!

To finish up the show Dean talks Greek food with PBS TV Chef and host of My Greek Table, Diane Kochilas.