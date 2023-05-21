Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off talking about Donna Summer and her new documentary and then they talk about 70s fashion.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about the effects of smoking and if second hand smoking is bad for your health. Then Dr. Most talks about Mental Health with May being Mental Health Awareness Month and how to get help. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Francesca Zambello, Director of West Side Story, joins Dean to talk about bringing the show back to Chicago, what the audience has to look forward to and more! For more information visit lyricopera.org.

Dean’s A-List interviews this week is with actors Jason Momoa and Mark Hamill!