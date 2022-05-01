Dean starts this week off by paying his respects to singer Naomi Judd, who passed away yesterday at the age of 76. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s world famous far flung forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about the slight rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations in Illinois. Then Dr. Most provides an update on the vaccine eligibility for children under 5, and takes listener questions.

With Proms happening around Chicago this weekend Dean and the crew reminisce about their proms. Dean then takes listener phone calls about their favorite proms memories.

Rock of Ages Stars Kieran McCabe and Taylor DiTola join Dean to first share their prom memories and then talk about performing in Rock of Ages. You can get tickets to Rock of Ages now playing at the Paramount Theatre here.

Next up is this week in entertainment and Dean shares an interview he conducted with Actor Liam Neeson! They talk about Liam’s new movie Memory and his favorite actors.

Dean and Dave talk about their favorite old time candy bars and the listener phone calls come flooding in. Then Dave Miller, Owner of Rocket Fizz Candy Shop in Schaumburg joins Dean to talk all things candy!