Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 17th, 2020 | Fred Willard, Al Capone, graduations, and more…

How should you safely allow repair workers in your home for essential repairs? Are short sleeves safe in a summer with a pandemic? Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital and joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer these questions and more. Dr. Most also gives you an update on the latest COVID-19 news. (19:23)

Mike Hamernik says the flood threat is “very real” with the heavy rain that the Chicagoland area is experiencing. Hamernik says we’ll be met with a three-peat of record rainfall for May if we get the rain he is predicting. Hamernik also touches on his extended forecast for what he thinks Memorial Day weekend will look like. Follow Mike Hamernik on Twitter for the latest weather news. (46:58)

“This Week in Theater” features Michael Riedel, co-host of “Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning” and theater critic for the New York Post. Riedel discusses the opening of Broadway and what the cast of shows like Hamilton, Hairspray, and Jersey Boys are doing to entertain during the pandemic. (1:01:10)

For many, this is weekend is college graduation weekend. Dean discusses the odd circumstances for the class of 2020, and why they’ll remember this for the rest of their lives. Dean also opens up the phone lines to the listeners and asks what they remember from their high school or college graduation ceremonies. (1:21:12)

Jonathan Eig is the New York Times best-selling author of five books, including his most recent, “Ali: A Life.” Eig is also the author of “Get Capone” and talks about Al Capone’s legacy and why he couldn’t be arrested in Chicago “even if he tried.” Plus, listeners call in with interesting Capone connection stories. (1:44:10)

This week’s “Food Time” segment features all of Dean’s latest cooking endeavors from WGN-TV. From grilled pizzas to slow cooker pulled pork, Dean has been cooking up some tasty recipes on his “Uncle Dean’s Social Distancing Comfort Food” TV segment. Listen to Dean break down his mouth-watering recipes and watch him cook them at WGN-TV.com. (2:02:28)