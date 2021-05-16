Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 16th, 2021 | Chris Rock, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chance the Rapper

Dean starts the show with his interesting interview and encounter with Justin Bieber. Dave Schwan delivers his Far Flung Forecast from the Illinois town that Lewis and Clark started their expedition from.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most talks about his mixed feelings on the new CDC mask guidance and what has to happen to reach herd immunity. Plus, Dr. Most answers calls and texts from listeners.

Carol Marin remembers iconic Chicago political reporter Dick Kay.

A-Listers: Dean talks with ‘Hamilton’ stars Miguel Cervantes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Plus, listen to Dean’s conversation with Chris Rock on his new film, ‘Spiral.’

Devon O’Brien, Senior Editor of EatingWell, joins Dean to talk about all things burgers. O’Brien talks about burger grilling tips, tricks and recipes.