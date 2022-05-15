Dean starts off the show this week by talking about the WGN 100 documentary airing this Thursday, May 19th at 7pm on WGN-TV Channel 9 . Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s world-famous far-flung forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most warns that COIVD is not over, and talks about the importance of getting a booster as COVID cases are starting to rise again and to avoid serve illness. Then Dr. Most takes listener questions.

Then it’s time to go back into the archives! Dean shares interviews with Drew Carey, Mel Brooks, Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Bob Collins, and Julia Child in honor of the WGN 100 documentary this week.